Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 17th (ALL, ARGX, AVA, AXU, BHR, BKH, BRFS, FTSV, GPS, HEXO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 17th:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by MKM Partners to . The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Allstate Corp alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a price target on the stock.

Avista (NYSE:AVA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners to . They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from to . They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from to . They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital to . Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from to . They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.