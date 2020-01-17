Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MakeMyTrip Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MakeMyTrip in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,800. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.38. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 309.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.