Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.96 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. 333,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,844. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

