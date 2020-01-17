Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of NKTR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after buying an additional 356,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after buying an additional 749,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,707,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,795.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

