Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

ET has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

ET traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 4,398,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,347,051. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 219,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,949 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

