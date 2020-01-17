Equitec Specialists LLC Takes Position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,967. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $74.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

