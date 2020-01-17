Equitec Specialists LLC Raises Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Equitec Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 185.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,279,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 44,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,064. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

