Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EQN has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 276.17 ($3.63).

Shares of LON EQN opened at GBX 219.05 ($2.88) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.52 million and a PE ratio of 32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.83. Equiniti Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13).

In other Equiniti Group news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

