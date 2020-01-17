EQM Midstream Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

EQM Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. EQM Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 127.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. 9,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $47.66.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

