Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Short Interest Update

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 8,020,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 921,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,218. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 133.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth $3,960,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

