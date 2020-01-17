Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Envestnet makes up about 3.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Envestnet worth $20,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Envestnet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. 348,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $328,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,408.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,134,990 over the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.