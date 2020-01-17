EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,961. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 935.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,809 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 79.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 49,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929,922 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

