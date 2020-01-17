Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enerplus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 31.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 10.8% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 10.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Shares of ERF opened at $6.49 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

