Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Position Lifted by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of ET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,930,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,347,051. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

