Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Energy Focus stock remained flat at $$0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. 13,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

