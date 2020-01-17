Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.67

News coverage about Enerflex (TSE:EFX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enerflex earned a coverage optimism score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

EFX traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,406. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$10.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.95.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$544.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$527.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

