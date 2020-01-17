Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Up 67.1% Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $745,364.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, DEx.top and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.01266936 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035137 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, BitForex, CoinBene, Coinall, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

