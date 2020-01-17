Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $89.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EHC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $79.44. 25,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.