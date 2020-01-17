Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.71

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and traded as low as $23.34. Empire shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 270 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

