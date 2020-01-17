Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Reduced by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Emcor Group comprises 2.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Emcor Group worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

