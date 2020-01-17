Elitium Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Elitium has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $23,515.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00009290 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03210758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

