Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,572. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In related news, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

