Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,813 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Resorts comprises about 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Eldorado Resorts worth $34,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 75.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERI. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

ERI stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.55. 1,672,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

