Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of EGO opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.