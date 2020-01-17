Egretia (EGT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.48 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Egretia has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $6.54 million and $2.48 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, CoinEx and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.03195367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00203118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

