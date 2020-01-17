eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rowe started coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get eGain alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $235.76 million, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. eGain has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.