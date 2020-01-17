Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lifted by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,500. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

