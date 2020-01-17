Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after buying an additional 1,454,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 18.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,923,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,694,000 after buying an additional 296,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 35.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,377,000 after buying an additional 147,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.88. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

