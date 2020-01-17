easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.06 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.28.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

