easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.06 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.28.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

