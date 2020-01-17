Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Eastside Distilling by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 156,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Eastside Distilling by 13.6% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 90.06% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. The company had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million. Analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.