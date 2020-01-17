Eagle Health (ASX:EHH) Trading Down 8.7%

Eagle Health Holdings Ltd (ASX:EHH)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 308,213 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.19.

Eagle Health Company Profile (ASX:EHH)

Eagle Health Holdings Limited develops, produces, markets, and distributes health food products, and nutritional and dietary supplements in China. It offers donkey hide, amino acids, herbal tea, protein powder, lozenge, enzyme, maca, vitamin, ginseng, birds nest, dendrobium candidum, and heme iron series of products.

