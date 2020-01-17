E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.94 ($11.56).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN traded up €0.21 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching €10.21 ($11.87). 8,929,655 shares of the company traded hands. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.