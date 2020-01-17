E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020 // Comments off

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.94 ($11.56).

EOAN traded up €0.21 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching €10.21 ($11.87). 8,929,655 shares of the company traded hands. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.11.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.