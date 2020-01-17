Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr (LON:DIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $304.00

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 304 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 304 ($4.00), with a volume of 127136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.92).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In other Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr news, insider David Barron purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £23,840 ($31,360.17).

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

