Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,530,000 after purchasing an additional 248,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

DUK opened at $93.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

