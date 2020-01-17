Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.11.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.53. 612,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89. Dover has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $120.04. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.