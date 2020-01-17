Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.79

Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $55.39, with a volume of 1027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.37.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $7,187,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 28.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 249,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.