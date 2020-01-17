Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

TCMD opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.76, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $107,974.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,625.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $215,962.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $1,862,867. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

