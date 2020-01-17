Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,706,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the previous session’s volume of 1,926,345 shares.The stock last traded at $15.46 and had previously closed at $15.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 649,041 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Dorian LPG by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 482,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 142,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

