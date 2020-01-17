Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley began coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,809. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $355.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 284,300 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib bought 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

