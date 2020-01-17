Donald J. Hayden, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $63.21.
Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
About Regenxbio
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.
