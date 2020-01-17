Donald J. Hayden, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after buying an additional 971,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,582,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 172,653 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

