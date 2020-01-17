Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. ValuEngine downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 719.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,285. Docusign has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.