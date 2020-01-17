Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

