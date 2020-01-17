Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 895.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

