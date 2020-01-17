Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 44,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 27.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 212,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,146. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 89.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.