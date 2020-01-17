Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $32.83

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.21, but opened at $32.83. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 86,318 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,353.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,993,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.