Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $32.83

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.21, but opened at $32.83. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 86,318 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.