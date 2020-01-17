Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $714.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth $2,644,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 93,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,773,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 320.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

