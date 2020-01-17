DigixDAO (DGD) Market Cap Tops $46.24 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $46.24 million and approximately $625,463.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $23.12 or 0.00266297 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bitbns, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.03559516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00197606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128976 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Bitbns, Huobi, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, AirSwap, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.