Digital Insurance Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $590,780.00 and $11.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00745088 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003847 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

