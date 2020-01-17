Diamond Platform Token Market Cap Hits $18.38 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.69 or 0.00120595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $409,852.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Diamond Platform Token Profile

DPT is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,296 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

