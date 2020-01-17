Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 31,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 24.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DO. HSBC lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter worth $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter worth $122,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of DO stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

